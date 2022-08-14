Da Nang art exhibition spreads love for the homeland

The 27th South-Central and Central Highlands Fine Art Exhibition kicked off in Da Nang city on August 12 as part of activities to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).



This is a major annual cultural activity of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association (VFAA) and visual artists from provinces and cities in the regions.



On display are 167 fine art works spotlighting the love for the homeland, the daily life, festivals, customs and natural landscapes across the country.



These are new works created from August 2021 to the present by 156 authors who are members of the VFAA and members and collaborators of the literature and arts associations of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Da Nang.



According to the organisers, each work introduced at the event is a message of life from the soul, feelings and responsibility of artists and soldiers on the cultural front, contributing to building and developing Vietnam’s contemporary fine arts, and to the development of an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity.



The exhibition will last until September 5./.