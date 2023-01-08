Making news
Da Nang appreciates foreigners’ contributions to local development
The event gathered representatives of foreign consulates, enterprises, non-governmental organisations, experts, and volunteers in the city.
In his speech, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh offered the best New Year wishes to and thanked the foreigner community for their substantial contributions to local development last year.
Highlighting the city’s achievements, he said Da Nang strongly promoted diplomatic activities and international cooperation in 2022 after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It now has cooperative ties with 49 provinces and cities of 22 countries.
Leaders of Da Nang always highly value the sentiment of and contributions by foreigners, diplomatic representative agencies, foreign businesses, and international organisations in the city, he went on.
Chinh expressed his hope that the community will continue standing side by side with the local administration and residents to develop Da Nang into a wealthy, beautiful, peaceful, civilised, and modern city.
Souphanh Hadaoheuang, Consul General of Laos in Da Nang, applauded the city’s successes in 2022, noting that he hopes for continued cooperation with the Vietnamese Government and the central city in particular to further intensify the two countries’ relations so as to jointly overcome difficulties and challenges while seizing every opportunity and advantage to develop more strongly.
At the gathering, certificates of merit from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee were presented to three collectives and 19 individuals who made considerable contributions in terms of international cooperation and friendship enhancement, humanitarian assistance, and socio-economic development last year./.