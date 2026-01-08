Da Nang announces theme of signature international fireworks festival

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 will take place from May 30 to July 11 under the theme of “Da Nang – United Horizons”, announced its organising committee on January 7.

A fireworks display by the Finnish team at the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival. Photo: VNA

This year’s theme conveys the image of a renewed Da Nang following its merger with Quang Nam province, highlighting a harmonious blend of nature, cultural, architectural and tourism values, together with the modern spirit of a dynamic, integrated and fast-developing destination that continues to preserve its national identity.



The six competition nights of DIFF 2026 are designed to reflect the central coastal economic hub’s development journey in a new era, under the topics of Nature, Heritage, Culture, Creativity, Vision and United Horizons.

It is expected to feature two Vietnamese teams and eight international teams from China, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, Japan, Macao (China) and Australia. Four of these teams will be participating in the festival for the first time, promising fresh highlights and surprises.



As in previous seasons, the fireworks displays will take place at the Han River port area, with the main grandstand and stage set up along Tran Hung Dao street, opposite the launch site./.