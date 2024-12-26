Da Nang among best places to visit in Asia in 2025: UK publication

A visitor relaxes at Yen Retreat in Nam Yen village, Hoa Bac commune, Da Nang, which was named one of Asia's top tourist destinations for 2025 by the UK-based travel publication Time Out. (Photo: VNA)

The central coastal city of Da Nang has been recognised as the only representative from Vietnam included in travel publication Time Out magazine’s prestigious list of the top eight travel destinations in Asia for 2025.

The UK-based travel publication commended Da Nang, which occupies the third position in the ranking of the most desirable locations to visit in Asia, for its unspoiled charm, diverse recreational offerings, and rich culinary experiences.

Nestled between the Son Tra Mountain and the East Sea, Da Nang has long been a favoured beach destination for regional travelers.

My Khe beach in particular has been recognised globally as one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet.

While historically celebrated for its relaxed atmosphere, the coastal gem is swiftly evolving, enhancing its dining and nightlife scene to rival those of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The London-based travel publication recommended that those seeking adventure rent a motorbike and traverse the scenic route through Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, a popular ancient town renowned for its vibrant lanterns and well-preserved architecture.

Leading the list of travel destinations in Asia for 2025 is Sumba, an untouched island in Indonesia celebrated for its idyllic beaches.

Following closely in second place is Siargao Island, a well-known haven for surfing enthusiasts in the Philippines, according to Time Out./.