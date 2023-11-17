Da Nang among best places to go in Asia next year: CN Traveler

The US luxury and lifestyle travel magazine announced the list on November 15, saying across the region, new experiences, events and accommodation options await.



“It’s official, Asia is back—brighter, bolder, and more ambitious than ever. The region took longer than others to shake off pandemic-related travel restrictions and border closures, but has returned in full force, eager to remind international travelers what they’ve been missing,” it said.



The magazine described Da Nang, a modern beach city located amid dozens of Vietnam's UNESCO-recognised heritage sites in the central region - the ancient port city of Hoi An and the former imperial city of Hue - as “one of Asia’s big post-COVID success stories", with 2023 international arrivals exceeding pre-pandemic figures.



The result was partly spurred by new flight routes that make the “city of bridges” easier to get to than ever before, according to the magazine.



In 2023, Vietnam Airlines reopened its popular Tokyo route and several Asian airlines launched flights to the city, with plenty more in the works. Every June, more than 150 daily flights deliver tourists eager to witness the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival.



Son Tra Peninsula, 20 minutes from the city centre, is a tourist draw, home to a 17-storey, 220-foot statue of Lady Buddha and endangered red-shanked douc langurs.



The central region’s staples such as Mi Quang (Quang Nam-styled flat noodle) and banh xeo (sizzling pancakes) should be another feature of any travel itinerary, it suggested.



Da Nang is also renowned for an array of stunning hotels and resorts, including InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort and Ma Belle Danang.



Other destinations on CN Traveler’s list are Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), Kobe (Japan), Kochi (India), Mongolia, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), the Red Sea (Saudi Arabia), Singapore, the Silk Road (Uzbekistan), and south and central Sri Lanka./.