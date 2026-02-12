Da Nang adopts fisheries support policies to address EC’s IUU fishing “yellow card”

Da Nang Border Guard officers inspect and guide fishermen on strictly complying with the regulations for 24/24 operation of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS). Photo: VNA

The People’s Council of Da Nang city has adopted a resolution outlining policies to support fisheries development for the 2026–2030 period, as part of efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted.



Passed at the council’s sixth session on February 11–12, the resolution introduces five key support measures.



Specifically, owners of fishing boats measuring 15 metres or longer will receive an additional 40% subsidy for hull insurance premiums, supplementing the existing 50% support provided by the Government. The city will also cover 50% of the cost of installing new vessel monitoring systems (VMS), capped at 11 million VND (423.7 USD) per vessel, along with subscription fees for VMS services and electronic fishing and transhipment logbooks.



Financial assistance will be provided to address non-compliant vessels, including support of up to million 50 million VND per boat to replace main engines that fail to meet inspection standards for vessels of 12 metres or more in length.



In addition, boat owners transitioning from trawling to other permitted fishing methods will be eligible for support covering 50% of conversion costs, such as new gear, equipment and vessel refitting, up to a maximum of 50 million VND per vessel.



Eligible beneficiaries include organisations and individuals owning fishing vessels registered in Da Nang, including newly registered boats and those previously certified in the city or the former Quang Nam province.



The policy provides post-investment support, requiring vessel owners to mobilise their own capital and ensure accurate documentation. State funds will be disbursed following appraisal and verification by competent authorities. Fraudulent declarations will result in full reimbursement and legal sanctions.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Duc Dung said the resolution was adopted amid intensified nationwide efforts to restructure fishing fleets, strengthen monitoring and traceability, and promote responsible, lawful and sustainable fisheries development./.