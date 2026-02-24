Da Nang accelerates fishing fleet overhaul to shed EU’s yellow card

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

Restructuring the fishing fleet toward new construction, greater capacity, and modern equipment, while progressively phasing out small nearshore boats and upgrading logistics services have become an imperative trend to secure early removal of the European Union’s “yellow card” warning and establish a modern, sustainable fisheries industry.

Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang are actively embracing this shift from the outset of the 2026 fishing season, immediately following the Lunar New Year holiday.

Fleet restructuring

Da Nang now operates a fleet of up to 4,045 vessels of various types. Through sustained efforts to address the yellow card, the city has achieved full installation of voyage monitoring system (VMS) on all boats 15m and longer. Every vessel now carries proper registration markings as required, holds valid licenses, and is fully recorded in the Vietnam National Fisheries Database.

At its sixth session, the municipal People’s Council approved a resolution outlining support policies for fisheries development over 2026–2030, featuring five targeted measures designed to eliminate the yellow card and foster long-term sustainability.

The package includes 40% financial assistance toward hull insurance premiums for vessels 15m and above (on top of the government’s 50% subsidy), 50% subsidies for new VMS purchases and associated service fees; and capped financial aid of up to 50 million VND per vessel for marine engine upgrades, modern fishing gear, and vessel retrofits.

Developing fisheries logistics infrastructure

Complementing these long-term support, Da Nang has commissioned several upgraded and expanded fishing ports at the start of the 2026 season, including Hong Trieu, Tho Quang, and Tam Quang. The improvements enhance logistics support and post-harvest distribution, directly boosting the profitability of fishing trips.

Hoang Chau Son, Chairman of the People’s Committee in Nui Thanh commune - one of the localities with the strongest seafood catching industry in Da Nang, highlighted the An Hoa storm-shelter anchorage and fishing port project as a cornerstone infrastructure development. Upon completion, it will accommodate more than 500 vessels of various types.

Once fully operational, the An Hoa anchorage, combined with Tam Quang, Hong Trieu, and Tho Quang ports, will deliver comprehensive logistics services and expand loading and product distribution capabilities. These upgrades, Son said, will be instrumental in modernising marine capture fisheries and steering the sector toward sustainability and efficiency./.