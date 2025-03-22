Da Lat wins Asia Festival City Awards

Delegates at the Global Festival Summit 2025 in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, on March 20. (Photo: VNA)

Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong received two awards of the Asia Festival City Awards at the Global Festival Summit 2025 in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea on March 20.



At the event, besides the “ASIA Flower and Garden Festival of 2025”and “ASIA Pinnacle” awards, the Central Highlands city was also honoured with the "Best Eco-Friendly Festival" award by the International Festivals & Events Association of Asia (IFEA ASIA).



This is the second consecutive year Da Lat has been honoured at this prestigious international award, helping further solidify its position on the regional festival map. In 2024, the Asia Festival City Awards honoured the Da Lat Flower Festival as the Best Flower and Garden Festival, placing Da Lat among the top five most impressive festival cities of Asia.



Being honoured once again at the Asia Festival City Awards 2025 recognises Da Lat’s efforts in professional and creative event organisation. It also serves as motivation for the locality to continue innovating and developing green and sustainable tourism in the future.



VIce Chairman of the Da Lat People's Committee Nguyen Van Son (right) receives the “ASIA Flower and Garden Festival of 2025” award. (Photo: VNA)

Since 2005, Da Lat has hosted the Flower Festival 10 times, with each edition carrying different messages, contributing to shaping Da Lat as a flower festival city of Vietnam.



As a signature cultural and tourism event of Lam Dong, the Da Lat Flower Festival plays a vital role in promoting the cultural, natural, and human values of the locality to domestic and international visitors. Beyond honouring flowers and the traditional floriculture industry, the festival serves as a bridge connecting policymakers, businesses, farmers, and partners in agriculture, tourism, and services.



In 2023, Da Lat was recognised as a UNESCO Creative Music City, and in 2024, it was ranked among the top five most impressive festival cities in Asia./.