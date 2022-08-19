Da Lat listed among world’s best places for binge-worthy dating ​

Da Lat

Dutch online travel agency Booking.com has included Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, often referred to as "City of Love", among the world's six places for the summer’s binge-worthy dating shows.

"It's little wonder that Vietnam's honeymoon capital, with its poetic scenery and picture-perfect landscapes, is the location for an exciting dating show where participants go to put their relationships to the test," the website said.

It also recommends that couples take swan-shaped boats to row in the Valley of Love, admire panoramic views from Lang Biang Mountain, or enjoy a breathtaking sunrise or sunset over the Xuan Huong Lake.

They can also book a tour to explore the peaceful countryside on the outskirts of Da Lat that is scattered with French-built colonial villas and farms cultivating strawberries.

The other five romantic destinations on the list are Majorca in Spain, Tainan City in China’s Taiwan, Telese Terme in Italy, Avignon in France and Punta Mita in Mexico.

The list is based on the results of a survey of more than 24,000 respondents in 31 countries and territories planning to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months./.