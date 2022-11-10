Da Lat launches new cultural tourism service

Two favourite plays “Khoc giua troi xanh” (Crying under the Blue Sky) and “Yeu la thoat toi” (Love to be Unguilty) have entertained local residents and visitors to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat.



The screening forms part of a project aiming to offer a new form of cultural tourism on the occasion of the biennial Da Lat Flower Festival, with free tickets available at Da Lat Opera House on November 26-27.



The two plays will then be staged once a month in the city, and more works are hoped to make debut in the time ahead.



“Khoc giua troi xanh” is a tragic work featuring the life of Le Van Thinh, a famous official of the royal court of the Ly Dynasty in 1084. Meanwhile, “Yeu la thoat toi” is inspired by the love story of Nguyen Trai, a national hero and world cultural celebrity (1380 - 1442), and Nguyen Thi Lo. Both won awards at the National Theatre Festival.



Through the project, the Da Lat Opera House is expected to be a destination for local residents and tourists in the time ahead.



Located on Lam Vien Plateau at an altitude of 1,500m above sea level, Da Lat in Lam Dong province is a popular tourist attraction, spanning 394 square km and having a population of nearly 232,000 from many ethnic groups.



It is home to the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands, which was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in November 2005.



The land is also associated with many famous Vietnamese musicians and singers such as Trinh Cong Son, Le Uyen Phuong, Khanh Ly, and Pham Duy./.