Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 to last two months, with 51 events

The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from November to late December, with 51 attractive events, according to a plan recently announced by the provincial People’s Committee.



The biennial cultural-tourism festival aims to honour the value of flowers and floriculture in the Central Highland resort city, and promote tourism and trade, and call for greater domestic and international cooperation and investment throughout the locality.



It will continue to promote the brand of Da Lat as the country’s Flower Festival City, as well as introducing the city’s culture and people to visitors.



The festival will include 10 main programmes and 41 sidelines activities, including the finale round of Miss Earth Vietnam 2022 pageant.



Along with hosting traditional art flower spaces, organisers will arrange a wide range of activities during the festival, including a helicopter tour of Da Lat city, a youth music programme, a hot-air balloon festival, and street carnivals with the participation of international dancers.



National trade fairs and a football tournament will also be held on this occasion.



Starting in 2003, each of Da Lat Flower Festival edition lasts only a few days. In 2021, the 9th edition was delayed due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic./.