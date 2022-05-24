Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 ro take place in November

The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival will be held from November to late December this year by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee to honour the value of flowers and floriculture in the Central Highland resort city.



The biennial national and international cultural-tourism festival also aims to promote tourism and trade, and call for greater domestic and international cooperation and investment throughout the locality, according to the Voice of Vietnam (VOV)



The event will continue to promote the brand of Da Lat as the country’s Flower Festival City, as well as introducing the city’s culture and people to visitors.



Along with hosting traditional art flower spaces, organisers will arrange a wide range of activities during the festival, including a helicopter tour of Da Lat city, a youth music programme, a hot air balloon festival, and street carnivals with the participation of international dancers. National trade fairs and a football tournament will also be held on this occasion.



Notably, there will be a seminar on investment, trade, and tourism promotion in Lam Dong province, which is scheduled for October, along with a workshop to build a strategy for sustainable development for the flower industry in Da Lat in the context of climate change and international integration until 2030./.