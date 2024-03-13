Making news
Da Lat festival: Classical music taken out of auditorium for first time
The Vietnam Classical Music Festival, organised from March 10-17, is gathering renowned Vietnamese and international music troupes and artists such as Song Hong Ensemble, Schubert in a Mug and pianists Nguyen Duc Anh, Liao Hsin-Chiao (from China’s Taiwan) and Tim Allhoff (from Germany).
It is noteworthy that 17 shows in the framework of the festival are taking place in a wide range of places, from the art street campus to the hillside street art space or the ancient villa in the pine forest of Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa.
Pianist and composer Allhoff will conduct a workshop on the topics of art and creativity, promising to bring valuable insights to participants. The workshop will be held on March 16 from 3pm-4pm.
Other workshops will be conducted by experts and musicians to introduce and discuss the local and international background of classical music. The String Ensemble Workshop & Masterclass will offer participants an opportunity to perform at the end of the course and showcase their new skills alongside established artists.
A grand final concert will be performed by the participating artists along with artists from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Vietnam Youth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Phan Do Phuc at Da Lat Opera House.
Da Lat was recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Music last October. The organisation of the classical music festival is expected to promote the city's actions to preserve and develop different music genres./.