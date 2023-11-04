Da Lat aims to become ‘Green Paradise’ through sustainable tourism development

The Central Highlands resort city is exerting efforts to become a "Green Paradise" with attractions such as eco-tourism and health tourism in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, focusing on intelligent tourism.

In recent years, many tourists exploring Da Lat have found that this plateau city with vast areas under flowers and pine forests is not as they had expected.

A lack of systematic and sustainable cooperation has led to monotonous and overlapping tourism products, with limited competitiveness.

Revenue from tourism activities does not correspond to the current number of tourists.

The road and air transportation networks linking Da Lat and Lam Dong to crucial tourism destinations have seen some expansion, yet they still fall short, failing to meet the region's growing tourism demands and not fully capitalising on the potential for regional connectivity.

Furthermore, there are limited promotional and advertising initiatives targeting foreign markets, and the tourism workforce does not meet international requirements.

Moreover, there is a lack of well coordination among various departments, agencies, localities, and relevant entities involved in tourism development.

To address these challenges and position Da Lat as the focal point of Lam Dong province, the city must take fundamental, creative, and sustainable steps.

First, more eco-tourism, resort, healthcare and wellness centres should be established.

Second, Da Lat should focus on investing in six main tourism product categories, namely luxury resorts and health tourism, eco-tourism and adventure, agricultural and rural tourism, cultural and spiritual tourism, and urban tourism and creative tourism.

Third, special priority should be given to unique tourism products and the distinctive strengths of Da Lat. And

Last, to achieve the goal of developing Da Lat into a high-quality and modern city linked with brands like the City of Love, City of Heritage, City of Creativity, and UNESCO's City of Music, effective urban management policies are necessary to balance conservation and development.

Alongside preserving the urban heritage landscape and upgrading the quality of existing tourist attractions, Da Lat should focus on investing in three large-scale integrated resort areas./.