Czech writer wins Vietnamese national information service award

Karel Sys, President of the Czech Writers' Association, has been awarded a consolation prize at the 7th National External Information Service Awards in recognition of his contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic as well as promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.



The collection of Czech-Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Czech poems are edited by Sys and writer and translator Do Ngoc Viet Dung (Do.honza), also a writer, co-authored a collection of poems by Czech and Vietnamese poets.



The 762-page bilingual book, which includes works of many famous poets namely To Huu, Xuan Dieu and Jaroslav Seifert, was honoured at the 7th National Foreign Press Award. It was published by the Vietnam Writers Association Publishing House.



The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Embassy held a ceremony on August 17 to present the award to the Czech writer.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung appreciated Sys’s contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture and literary works in the Czech Republic, helping promote the relationship between the two countries.



For his part, the Czech writer said it was a great honour for him to receive the award.

It was difficult to translate from Czech to Vietnamese and vice versa, requiring the cooperation of many colleagues, he said, adding that cultural exchange will deepen the understanding between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.



The organising board of the 7th National External Information Service Awards received over 1,000 entries in 14 languages which were published as articles in print and online newspapers, websites licensed by competent agencies, radio and TV broadcast, press and landscape photos, and books.



The event honoured 102 best entries, including one special, 10 first, 19 second, 29 third and 43 consolation prizes./.