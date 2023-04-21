Making news
Czech Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam
The trip is the first to Asia by Fiala since taking office at the end of 2021 and the first of a head of the Czech Government to Vietnam in 15 years. Given sound growth of the countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, it reflects the Vietnamese and Czech leaders' appreciation of and desire to strengthen the bilateral relations.
As scheduled, the Czech leader will hold talks with PM Chinh, witness the signing of bilateral cooperation pacts, pay courtesy call to President Vo Van Thuong, and attend a Vietnam-Czech Republic business forum./.