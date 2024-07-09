Making news
Czech firm eyes to boost environmental protection cooperation with Vietnam
During a working session with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic on July 8, Novak introduced the company's main activities and ongoing projects, with water treatment being one of its strengths.
Mega can sell and transfer its most advanced technologies to Vietnamese businesses, he said, adding that through cooperation with Mega, Vietnamese enterprises can access the most cutting-edge Czech and European technologies in environmental protection.
Since 2023, Mega has collaborated with a partner in Vietnam in providing water treatment solutions, he noted.
Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam highly valued Mega Group’s business experience, saying the country is a potential market for companies operating in the field of environmental protection like Mega.
The diplomat also acknowledged Mega's goodwill in promoting cooperation investment and technology transfer in Vietnam.
The pace of urbanisation and industrial development in major cities and industrial zones necessitates water treatment and environmental protection solutions, he said, stressing that with a large population and demand for clean water in both rural and urban areas, Vietnam needs suitable technologies in this regard.
Established in 1976, multi-sector technology group Mega has six subsidiaries which are implementing cooperative projects in 18 countries worldwide./.