Cyclo touring attracts foreign tourists
The cyclo remains a popular tourist attraction not only in Hanoi capital but also in others such as Hoi An town in Quang Nam province and Hue city in Thua Thien – Hue province. Cyclo touring is the best way to get up close and personal with the vibrant life in Vietnam's big cities.
Cyclo transport was very popular until the early 1990s’ as it could carry two people plus goods. It was relatively cost-effective through Vietnam’s narrow streets and alleyways. As people needed to travel further and faster motorbikes became widespread, more locals stopped using cyclos and instead they became a good choice for tourists.
It feels safe in the busy traffic of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is much better for the environment than motorbikes or taxis. For these reasons, it is now very popular with travellers to explore Vietnam by cyclo./.