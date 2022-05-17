Cyclist Quynh successfully defends SEA Games cross country title

Cyclist Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh successfully defended her women’s SEA Games mountain bike cross-country title after finishing first at an event held in Hoa Binh city, the northern province of Hoa Binh, on May 16.



The Vietnamese athlete earned a gold medal in the same category in SEA Games 30 in the Philippines three years ago.



Quynh competed against 14 others from six Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – in the 15.6-km race. Her Vietnamese teammates Ca Thi Thom and Vu Thi Kim Loc also vied for the title.



Quynh clocked one hour, 18 minutes and 6 seconds. Zainal Abidin Nur Assyira from Malaysia crossed the line in one hour, 22 minutes and 14 seconds to claim the second spot, followed by Soon Natahsya, also from Malaysia, who finished third just 46 seconds later.



The men’s cross-country event will take place in the afternoon the same day./.