Cyclist Nguyen Thi That defends Asian gold medal

With strong support from her teammates, the Vietnamese rider successfully surpassed rivals from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and the host nation to finish first in the women’s 109km race.

It is the third time the cyclist championed at a continental tournament.

With this victory, That is likely to secure a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games, scheduled for July 26-August 11, 2024. Her next goal is to win a gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23 to October 8 this year.

The medal is the second earned by Vietnam in the tournament. Earlier, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao secured a gold medal in the women’s U18 road race./.