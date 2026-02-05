Cultural, shopping activities enliven Tet season in the capital

Young people seek calligraphy for good fortune during a fair in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the wards of O Cho Dua, Dong Da and Dai Mo, on February 4 launched a series of Tet (Lunar New Year) promotional spaces and spring flower markets to serve residents and visitors.



The events aim to enhance shopping and cultural experiences during the country’s biggest traditional festival while contributing to the development of the capital’s cultural industries and tourism.



At Hoang Cau Stadium in O Cho Dua ward, a fair featuring around 100 standard booths has been organised. The event includes areas for showcasing and introducing typical commercial products, promoting OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, and displaying handicrafts and traditional craft village products, alongside decorative installations and photo booths. A wide range of enterprises from Hanoi and other provinces and cities nationwide are taking part.



OCOP products from Hanoi's Hoai Duc vermicelli craft village showcased at a local fair. Photo: VNA

Another fair with 30 booths is being held at Go Dong Da in Dong Da ward, presenting representative products such as handicrafts, garments, household goods and regional specialties with clear origins. The event has attracted participation from businesses and cooperatives in the capital as well as other localities.



Meanwhile, a similar 30-booth shopping event is underway at Phung Khoang Park in Dai Mo ward. Visitors to the programme can experience distinctive cultural features reflected in typical products from Hanoi and provinces across the country.



These events run through February 8 and are expected to help stabilise the market, ensure social welfare in the city, enhance the effectiveness of trade promotion and business connectivity activities, stimulate domestic consumption, expand markets, and promote Vietnamese brands./.