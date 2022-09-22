Making news
Cultural lectures on Hanoi’s iconic condominiums
Holding deep and special memories for many in Hanoi, khu tap the is one of the city’s iconic symbols. Between 1958 and 1990, condominium complexes covered over 4,000sq.m of Hanoi’s urban area.
During the lecture, Vietnamese artist and art researcher Tran Hau Yen The will explain everything about khu tap the, from why these communal living areas arose, how they were built, the principles behind these neighbourhoods and the social influences and architectural styles.
The will speak in Vietnamese and Dr Tran Doan Lam will translate into English.
The lecture will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm at the Dinh Lang Viet meeting space, Room 107, Block D4, Trung Tu collective area, Dang Van Ngu street, Dong Da district.
To register, email stella@fvheritage.org. Fee: 250,000 VND per person./.