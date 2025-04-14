Cultural heritage a driver for Bac Ninh’s rapid, sustainable development: NA Chairman

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony in Bac Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has requested Bac Ninh to strengthen education and communication efforts to raise public awareness of preserving and protecting its cultural heritage as the richness and diversity of cultural heritage is one of the key drivers and important resources for the northern province’s rapid and sustainable development.



Man made the statement on April 13 while attending a ceremony to commemorate the 1,015th anniversary of King Ly Thai To’s accession to the throne; receive certificates recognising Dinh Bang Communal House as a special national relic site and the Memorial House dedicated to Le Quang Dao, Chairman of the eighth National Assembly, as a national relic site; and a decision recognising the golden imperial seal “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) as a national treasure.



He urged local Party committees and authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and people of Bac Ninh to continue thoroughly grasping and effectively implementing the directions of Party General Secretary To Lam, along with the Party and State’s policies and resolutions on socio-economic development and cultural heritage preservation and promotion.



The province should implement concerted solutions for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, striving to achieve and surpass a growth target of over 8%, Man stated, stressing the need to study and establish a new growth model based on advanced science and technology, promote digital transformation, and develop high-quality human resources.



The top legislator also requested Bac Ninh to continue effectively implementing the policies on restructuring the political system, reorganiding administrative units, and streamlining the local government structure under the two-level model in accordance with the spirit of the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents certificates recognising Dinh Bang Communal House as a special national relic site and the Memorial House dedicated to Le Quang Dao, Chairman of the eighth National Assembly, as a national relic site; and a decision recognising the golden imperial seal “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) as a national treasure to Bac Ninh representatives. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman asked Bac Ninh to focus on investing in, preserving, and developing key cultural values, as the Party and State have issued a lot of policies and guidelines to promote cultural development, including the recently-approved National Target Programme for Cultural Development for the period 2025-2035.



The province should study solutions to bring cultural heritage closer to the people, so that they can participate in the preservation work, and fully benefit from its values. At the same time, it should research and implement mechanisms and policies to promote the development of the cultural industry, cultural tourism, and digital transformation in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage values, contributing to bringing the image of Bac Ninh to a wider audience, both domestically and internationally, Man went on.



Bac Ninh has nearly 1,600 historical sites and 19 artifacts and groups of artifacts recognised as national treasures. In addition, the province boasts four intangible cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO as world heritage, including Quan ho (love duet) folk singing, Ca tru (ceremonial singing), Huu Chap tug-of-war ritual and game, and the worship of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms./.