Cultural festivals promise memorable moments for visitors to Da Nang
They will feature a wide range of cultural and art activities combining traditional and contemporary characteristics between local and international artists, promising various interesting experiences for residents and visitors to Da Nang during the year-end festive season.
Some outstanding events include an exhibition of fine art and installation artwork by Vietnamese and foreign artists, a show of “ao dai” (traditional dress of Vietnam), a musical programme with the participation of foreign artists, a painting workshop, and painting activities for children.
Impressive and colourful spaces for check-in photos will also be in place to help visitors keep their memorable moments at the festivals, the department noted./.