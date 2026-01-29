Cultural exchange strengthens friendship between Ho Chi Minh City, Liverpool

An art performance at the cultural exchange event. Photo: VNA

A cultural exchange event linking Ho Chi Minh City and Liverpool of the UK was launched on January 28 evening in the Vietnamese city by the municipal People’s Committee and the Liverpool City Council, marking the upgrading of Vietnam–UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Addressing the event, permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha described the cultural exchange as a practical and meaningful activity to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation between the two cities signed in October last year.



Ha affirmed that the UK remained one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading partners across a wide range of fields, including trade, investment, education and training, healthcare, finance, culture and transport infrastructure. He highlighted that 2025 marked a milestone as Ho Chi Minh City became the first Vietnamese city to establish a twinning relationship with a UK city.



Ho Chi Minh City and Liverpool shared notable similarities as creative and people-centred urban centres where tradition and modernity coexist, and where historical heritage goes hand in hand with aspirations for future development, he said, affirming that the signing of the MoU was seen as a reflection of political trust, consensus and determination to build a model of local-level cooperation between Vietnam and the UK.



The city leader expressed his desire to implement the MoU through concrete projects, not only in healthcare, education, and science and technology, but also in ports, industry, culture, sports and green growth, which are Liverpool’s strength.



Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Councillor and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, stressed that the relationship between Liverpool and Ho Chi Minh City was intended to be a long-term, equal partnership rather than a collection of isolated projects. He underlined the role of culture in enhancing community wellbeing, promoting inclusive economic growth and inspiring younger generations. Impressed by Ho Chi Minh City’s vibrant cultural life, he said Liverpool looks forward to sharing experiences while also learning from its Vietnamese partner.



UK Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexandra Smith noted that the partnership marked the first time a UK locality has established a sister-city relationship with a Vietnamese city, reflecting a bold and pioneering step aligned with the highest ambitions of the UK–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The two-day programme features joint cultural performances by artists from both countries, virtual reality experiences of Liverpool, football-themed activities inspired by Anfield Stadium, and a digital exhibition showcasing both cities./.