Cultural exchange showcases Japanese, Vietnamese traditions

The Vietnam – Japan Cultural Exchange 2025 is hosted by Dong A University in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam – Japan Cultural Exchange 2025, hosted by Dong A University in central Da Nang city, offered visitors various experiences of the two countries' cultural heritage, aiming to help strengthen ties between the two nations.

Marking its 10th edition at Dong A University, the annual event commemorated 52 years of the Vietnam – Japan diplomatic relations (1973–2025). It drew over 500 high school students and an art troupe from Tokyo.

The Japanese troupe delivered 14 captivating performances, including a live reenactment of scenes from the iconic anime Naruto, kimono showcases, Ikebana floral art, Japanese ink painting, and large-scale calligraphy demonstrations.

The event also featured folk games from both cultures, such as Yabusame (Japanese horseback archery), Kingyo Sukui (goldfish scooping), and O an quan (Vietnamese stone game). Attendees immersed themselves in Japanese culture through kimono try-ons, themed photography zones, the Nagashi Somen bamboo noodle festival, and a lively cosplay celebration.

A standout feature was the Fusion of Cultures flashmob competition, where 300 students from eight high schools creatively blended Vietnamese and Japanese cultural elements through music, fashion, and dance.

Students of Dong A University’s Japanese language and culture faculty further explored aspects of Japanese life, including sports, wellness, music, and workplace skills.

Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Mori Takero hailed the event as a meaningful bridge for cultural exchange, allowing students to experience Japan’s beauty while deepening bilateral ties.

Dr. Ngo Quang Vinh, Vice Rector of Dong A University, emphasised the programme’s role in fostering cultural appreciation and strengthening Vietnam – Japan friendship.

On this occasion, the organising committee awarded 16 scholarships to Dong A University students, enabling them to undertake internships and work in Japan starting in the second quarter of 2025./.