Cultural exchange helps boost Da Lat- RoK's Chuncheon relationship

A leader of Da Lat city presents a painting as a gift to a representative of Chuncheon city (right) of the RoK at the exchange on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

A cultural and art exchange between Lam Dong province's Da Lat city and Chuncheon city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gangwon province took place in the Vietnamese Central Highlands locality on December 4.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Da Lat city People's Committee Dang Quang Tu highlighted that the event was part of activities to mark the 5th anniversary of the twinning relationship between the two localities and in response to the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival from December 5-31.

He went on to say that through the exchange, residents and visitors of Da Lat could have a better understanding of Korean culture and people. Similarly, Koreans would gain more insight into Vietnamese culture as well as local residents.

Rhee Kang Kyun, President of the Chuncheon city Sports Association, affirmed that this event is expected to deepen the cultural and friendship ties between the two nations. He noted that Chuncheon and Da Lat will continue fostering their friendship, contributing to the broader cooperation between the RoK and Vietnam.

The exchange featured captivating performances from both cities, including those by the Chuncheon City Art Troupe, 212 Nation Dance Group, the Vovinam club of Da Lat, and local kindergarten teachers.

Participants showcased a variety of traditional and modern musical performances, martial arts demonstrations like Taekwondo and Vovinam, and interactive exchanges with the audience.

A highlight of the night was a performance by Black dance group, presenting popular K-pop songs beloved by the youth. The group consist of talented students who have won numerous street dance and performance competitions across the RoK.

On the occasion, Chuncheon representatives presented gifts, including computers, books, and school supplies worth 10 million KRW (7,069 USD), to a local elementary school library.

Also on December 4, a painting exhibition opened in Da Lat city, displaying 100 works by children from both cities.

Da Lat and Chuncheon established a friendly relationship in 2016 and a twinning relationship in 2019. Since then, the two cities have held many effective exchanges and cooperation activities./.