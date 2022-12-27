Making news
Cultural diplomacy brings Vietnamese, French people closer
Director of the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France Nghiem Xuan Dong said that the bilateral relations have developed in various fields, including culture, tourism and sports.
This is a favourable condition to promote cultural diplomacy activities in the coming time, Dong noted.
However, with limited budget, the organisation of large-scale cultural programmes and events with the participation of professional art troupes still face many difficulties. This requires the contribution and cooperation of the society, especially businesses and economic groups, to spread activities and programmes to promote Vietnamese culture in France in particular and Europe in general, he stressed.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said that France is the cultural cradle of the world, so the maintenance of the attractiveness of cultural events organised by the Vietnamese side is a big challenge.
Therefore, it is necessary to innovate ways of doing and cultural products, and improve the quality of the products and services to attract the public, and meet more demanding and ever-changing tastes.
This requires a commensurate investment in terms of both financial and human resources, he added.
The year 2023 is forecast to be particularly eventful with a series of activities held in both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (the Paris Peace Accords for short), the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership between Vietnam and France./.