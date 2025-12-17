Culinary culture festival links heritage with creativity

Foreign tourists savour local foods on Ta Hien street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Food enthusiasts will be invited to a rich gastronomic journey at the Hanoi Culinary Culture Festival 2025, themed “Hanoi – a culinary journey connecting creativity”, which promises to showcase the depth and diversity of the capital’s cuisine.

At a press briefing on December 16, Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, said the festival, to be held from December 19 to 21, is designed as a vibrant meeting point where culinary artisans share their stories and pass on heritage to younger generations. A wide range of activities will be held, including thematic seminars, hands-on demonstration workshops led by master chefs, and quick-fire cooking contests for students under the guidance of seasoned artisans.

Traditional culinary experiences will be a major highlight, with workshops on making banh chung (square sticky rice cake), preparing Bat Trang ceremonial feasts, scenting West Lake lotus tea, crafting com (green young sticky rice), and cooking Phu Thuong sticky rice, all expected to draw strong public and visitor interest.

The event will feature 60 exhibition spaces presenting Hanoi cuisine alongside regional food specialties, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to taste a wide array of distinctive dishes. Beyond celebration, the festival seeks to honour the value of traditional culinary heritage and further affirm the “Hanoi Cuisine” brand, long associated with elegance and refinement. Notably, the opening ceremony will see the announcement of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s decision to add the “Knowledge of preparing and enjoying Cha ca La Vong (La Vong grilled fish) in Hanoi” to the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Also at the press conference, Shimamura Masafumi, Marketing Division Director of Acecook Vietnam JSC, said that in November 2025 the company signed a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Kinh te & Do thi (Economic & Urban Affairs) Newspaper. The partnership aims to preserve and promote Vietnam’s culinary cultural industries, with pho, a hallmark of Vietnamese cuisine, identified as the focal point, towards the long-term goal of elevating the dish for UNESCO recognition and introducing it more widely to international diners.

Marking its 30th year in Vietnam in 2025, Acecook has continued to invest in research, innovation and the promotion of Vietnamese pho. Shimamura stressed that cooperation with Hanoi, widely regarded as the cradle of pho culture, carries special significance, adding that the partners are working on a structured, long-term roadmap to turn their shared vision into reality./.