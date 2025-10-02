Cuisine brings Vietnam and Greece closer

The Vietnamese booth at the “Piraeus Taste Festival 2025” welcomes international friends. Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece

The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece organised a booth featuring traditional dishes and dried agricultural products at the “Piraeus Taste Festival 2025” that recently took place at the Port of Piraeus.

The booth attracted both local residents and international visitors. Festival-goers enjoyed Vietnam’s signature fried spring rolls and prawn crackers while also watching live demonstrations of how the spring rolls are made.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Piraeus visited the Vietnamese booth, expressing their deep impression and appreciation for Vietnam’s participation. They noted that the Vietnamese presence enriched the festival with cultural diversity and helped bring the people of the two countries closer together.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong thanked the Piraeus authorities for creating favourable conditions for Vietnam’s participation. She highlighted that beyond promoting Vietnamese cuisine, the event also offered an opportunity to spark greater public interest in Vietnam, thereby fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, and trade.

The festival from September 25 to 28 gathered booths from seven countries, namely Greece, Moldova, Panama, Romania, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Vietnam’s booth was arranged next to that of the host nation.

As Vietnam and Greece celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, the festival not only introduced distinctive culinary traditions but also helped strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples./.