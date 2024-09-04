Cuc Phuong honoured Asia’s Leading National Park for 6th consecutive year

The honour was presented at the awarding ceremony held in Manila, the Philippines, on September 3 evening.



The Vietnamese representative outperformed several strong competitors worldwide, including Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park of Japan, Chitwan National Park of Nepal, Minnieriya National Park of Sri Lanka, Kinabalu and Taman Negara National Parks of Malaysia, as well as Cat Tien National Park of Vietnam, to get the status.



This is the sixth consecutive year since 2019 that Cuc Phuong, which is also the country’s largest nature reserve, has been awarded this title.

Situated 120 kilometres from Hanoi, Cuc Phuong is Vietnam’s first national park, founded on July 7, 1962.



Covering over 22,400 hectares in 14 communes of four districts under the three provinces of Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa, the national park boasts enchanting scenery and offers a stunning range of biodiversity.



As a jewel of the world's forest ecology, the park's dense forests form the habitat for some of Asia's rarest animal and plant species./.