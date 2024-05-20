Cuban researcher praises President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology

President Ho Chi Minh works at the Viet Bac war zone during the resistance war against over the French colonialists (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh is a figure with universal stature, a great revolutionary who fought tirelessly for the best for Vietnamese people and humanity, and a very great but humble man, said Dr. Ruvislei González Sáez, one of the leading researchers on Vietnam in Latin America.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 134th birthday of the late leader (May 19, 1890-2024), Saez, who is also Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that the great ideology of President Ho Chi Minh, one of the most important figures in the 20th century, has remained alive among the 100 million Vietnamese people and revolutionaries in the world.

According to the Cuban researcher, the late leader’s ideology has gone beyond the borders of Vietnam and had a great influence on all humanity.

He stressed that he is especially impressed with the simple, humble and closeness manner of President Ho Chi Minh.

The Cuban scholar said that his organisation, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), and the Havana University hope to conduct more intensive studies on the Ho Chi Minh ideology and promote the Vietnamese leader's legacy in the new era.

President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.

He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945.

The President passed away in 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside a granite mausoleum in the capital city of Hanoi./.