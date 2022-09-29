Cuban Prime Minister arrives, begins official friendship visit

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz leading a high-level Government delegation of Cuba arrived in Hanoi late September 28, beginning an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



This is PM Cruz’s first visit to a country outside Latin America since he took office in December 2019, and also the first to Vietnam by a high-ranking leader of Cuba since 2018.



The visit aims to promote the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and develop Vietnam-Cuba special ties, manifesting both countries' determination to further tighten the loyal friendship and solidarity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples.



The Cuban Government leader is scheduled to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, hold talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh, pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and meet with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Also on the occasion of the visit, the Cuban PM will witness the signing of cooperation agreements, attend a Cuba-Vietnam business forum, and meet with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, among other activities./.