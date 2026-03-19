Cuban Party leader praises rice cultivation cooperation with Vietnam

First Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez praises the rice cultivation project run by Vietnam’s Agri-VMA company. Photo: VNA

First Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has praised the rice cultivation project run by Vietnam’s Agri-VMA company in Los Palacios district, Pinar del Rio province.



Hosting Agri-VMA Chairman Nguyen Van Quang, Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his satisfaction with the strides in Cuba – Vietnam rice production cooperation, based on three models adopted by Agri-VMA, including rice cultivation on land secured through user rights under a wholly foreign-owned enterprise model, cooperation deals with Cuban producers, and the sale of agricultural inputs and technology packages to Cuban farmers in foreign currency.



The leader stressed that the results of cooperation with Agri-VMA reflect the consensus reached during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam’s visit to Cuba in September 2024.



He called on Agri-VMA to fulfill the agreed plans and continue expanding cooperation in production, the marketing of agricultural inputs, and technology packages for Cuban farmers.



For his part, Quang affirmed Agri-VMA’s full commitment to supporting Cuba in navigating its present economic challenges, in line with the Vietnamese leaders’ decision./.