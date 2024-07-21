Cuban media highlighted Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong’s contributions

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Raúl Castro Ruz in Havana in this photo dated March 29, 2018. Photo: VNA/VNS

Cuba’s official media all published news about the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, a great brother and friend of the Cuban people, on July 20, the first day the Latin American nation mourned the Vietnamese Party chief.

Articles entitled "Death of Phu Trong, an irreparable loss for Cuba", "Vietnam lost a world leader" and many others about the death of the Vietnamese Party leader were posted on the front page of e-newspapers such as Granma, Prensa Latina, CAN, Cubadebate, Radiorebelde, Radiohc, Cubasi and Radioreloj.

The news and articles also quoted or included the entire condolence messages of General Raúl Castro Ruz and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent to Vietnamese President To Lam.

“The passing away of comrade Nguyen Phu Trong is an irreparable loss for Cuba. Cuba will always remember comrade Nguyen Phu Trong as a great brother who tirelessly promoted the special friendly relationship between the two Parties, parliaments, Governments, and peoples,” the messages read.

The messages stated that Trong's life and career are a priceless legacy for future generations. “His contributions regarding the role of the Communist Party, the creative application of Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought, and his vision of international relations in the current context are among his outstanding contributions to the building of socialism in Vietnam, which is evidenced in the victories in the Doi Moi cause in Vietnam under the wise leadership of the CPV,” read the messages.

They confirmed to President To Lam their support and solidarity as well as the persistent will to continue promoting the unbreakable bond of brotherhood between Cuba and Vietnam.

According to Cuban media, throughout his long political career, the Vietnamese Party chief was one of the people who enthusiastically promoted the special relationship of fraternity and mutual trust between the Parties, National Assemblies, Governments and people of Cuba and Vietnam.

The e-newspaper cubadebate.cu on July 19 published an article by Dr Ruvislei González Saez, highlighting the great contributions of the Vietnamese Party leader to the country's development.

He stated that Trong is the only senior Vietnamese leader to hold office for three consecutive terms since the start of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, thanks to his excellent leadership ability. His theoretical thinking has been applied into practice and achieved important results in the socialist transformation in Vietnam.

The author emphasised that Trong is one of the most prominent Vietnamese politicians in the field of theory, making significant contributions to exploring complex issues associated with building socialism with historical and cultural characteristics of the country.

The Party chief's thinking has had a strong impact on the profound development of a socialist-oriented market economy, the recognition of market and trade-monetary relationships in the above-mentioned production methods, as well as the adjustment of the socio-economic development model to suit the historical and specific conditions that the world is facing, by recognising the open economy of the country.

The ideology of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has left a legacy and important lessons for the international socialist movement, the author said.

The author also highlighted the role of the Party chief in the fight against corruption, leading to improved transparency and leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Regarding foreign policy, under his leadership, Vietnam has carried out one of the most successful external relations with its special imprint, by implementing a foreign diplomacy bearing the character of the Vietnamese bamboo in line with the principle of "four Nos".

The Vietnamese Party leader promoted the policy of making friends with the world, which achieved great balance with the world's largest powers and maintained high-level relations with all of these powers. He has helped deepen special relationships with Laos, Cambodia and Cuba, while strengthening comprehensive strategic partnerships with China, Russia, the US, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia.

Trong personally fostered relations with Cuba, notably the special relationship with leaders Fidel Castro Ruz, Raúl Castro Ruz as well as with the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President Miguel Diaz-Canel. He has visited Cuba many times, notably the one in 2018, when he stated that "this is not a visit but a return to reunite with my brothers".

Concluding the article, the author said not only that Vietnam has lost an outstanding leader, but it can be said that the world has also lost one of its current and witted leaders, adding that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong left behind a great theoretical and practical legacy./.