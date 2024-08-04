Cuban leader congratulates Party General Secretary To Lam

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has congratulated President To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.



The Cuban leader wrote on his personal web page on August 3 that he offers sincere and warmest congratulations to Comrade To Lam, who is elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. “We affirm our firm will in continuing to deepen the close relationship between the two Parties and our people,” he said.



Streamline e-newspapers in Cuba like Granma, CAN, Prensa Latina (PL) and Cubadebate all quoted in full text the congratulations of the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba.



The same day, Japanese media also reported on the election of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and personnel work at the 8th CPV Central Committee’s plenum.



The NHK said amid the attention of many countries, including the US and China, Vietnam is looking to prove its political stability by the swift appointment of a new top leader.



The Sankei newspaper cited an article of Kyodo News on the election of Party General Secretary To Lam, noting that Lam supports the anti-corruption campaign of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



The Yomiuri newspaper also said that To Lam, who used to be Minister of Public Security, plays a key role in the anti-corruption campaign.



Kyodo News held that there would be no major change in Vietnam’s foreign policy in the current stage.



In response to a question by an NHK reporter, General Secretary Lam declared that Vietnam will further deepen friendship with all countries, and this foreign policy will not change. He also stressed the Vietnam will continue with its foreign policy of multilateralism./.