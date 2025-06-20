Cuban journalist commends President Ho Chi Minh’s vision on Vietnam’s revolutionary press

President Ho Chi Minh meets with journalists from domestic and international press agencies in Hanoi in May 1968. (Photo: VNA)

Veteran Cuban journalist Martín Hacthoun, Chief Representative of Prensa Latina in Argentina, has praised President Ho Chi Minh’s pioneering role and timeless vision in the Vietnamese revolutionary press cause.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Buenos Aires, Hacthoun highlighted the launch of Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper in 1925, even before the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as a testament to President Ho Chi Minh’s strategic foresight and strong belief in the guiding power of the revolutionary media.

Having previously served in Vietnam and other countries, Hacthoun expressed deep admiration for President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy in laying the foundation for the revolutionary press. He also commended the role of the VNA and Vietnam’s press for external service throughout historical periods.

According to Hacthoun, President Ho Chi Minh early recognised that the press was an essential tool for raising political awareness and uniting people in the fight for independence.

During the wars against the French colonialists and American imperialists, the revolutionary press served as a key ideological weapon, disseminating truth, countering Western misinformation, and rallying public support both at home and abroad.

He particularly underscored the role of the VNA, which was established on September 15, 1945 just days after President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, in asserting information sovereignty and affirming the position of an independent state before the international community.

Beyond wartime, Hacthoun noted that the press has continued to play a crucial role in Vietnam’s post-war development by reflecting progress in poverty reduction, education, agriculture, and national unity.

Regarding the challenges of the digital age, he emphasised the need for journalists to adapt quickly to technological changes and combat misinformation.

He warned of the risks of fake news, especially on social media, and stressed that the professional press must remain committed to truth and public interests.

Hacthoun concluded by expressing his confidence that the Vietnamese press, with a solid foundation laid by President Ho Chi Minh, will remain a pillar in national development and in safeguarding the ideological ground of the Communist Party of Vietnam./.