Cuban children’s theater troupe performs in Hanoi

A performance by the Cuban children’s theater troupe La Colmenita at the show in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The Cuban children’s theater troupe La Colmenita staged the musical “Cinderella...According to the Beatles” on August 26 at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi, as part of activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba (1960–2025).

The event was attended by Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, leaders of central and local agencies, and representatives from the Cuban Embassy and international organisations in Vietnam.

Directed by Carlos Alberto Cremata Malberti, the musical reimagines the Cinderella fairytale through the lens of The Beatles, blending familiar characters with legendary songs. Four mice namely John, Paul, George, and Ringo bring humor and music into the story, while hits like Help!, Let It Be, Twist and Shout, and Here Comes the Sun are reinterpreted with Cuban rhythms.

Founded in 1990, La Colmenita has toured more than 25 countries and was recognised by UNESCO as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2007.

The troupe is known for its philosophy of “Art for All,” bringing theater not only to ticketed audiences but also to disadvantaged communities, and providing space for children with disabilities to perform.

According to Ho Guom Theatre, the performance was part of a cultural exchange programme aimed at strengthening traditional Vietnam–Cuba friendship and offering audiences a vibrant mix of Cuban music, theater, and the timeless spirit of The Beatles./.