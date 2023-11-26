Cuba, Vietnam to strengthen ties in biotechnology

“A delegation from Vabiotech headed by its director Nguyen Anh Tuan visited the Finlay Institute, where they discussed collaboration and future projects. The Vietnamese representatives were updated on the work of the institution,” according to a message from the Cuban institute on the social network X, as cited by Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL).

“In the meeting between the Finlay Institute and Vabiotech, the desire to continue expanding collaboration between both biotechnology institutions was expressed,” the text says.

Recently, Duc Minh Medical JSC (Almedic) also signed vaccine distribution and development contracts with Cuba's leading biological centres such as the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and the Centre of Molecular Immunology (CIM).

Almedic has also cooperated with Da Lat Pasteur Vaccine Company Limited (DAVAC) to be in charge of a stage of Cuban vaccine production in Vietnam. It has sent many Vietnamese technicians and managers to Cuba's biological centres and advanced laboratories for short-term training, and invited Cuban experts to Vietnam for technical training for vaccine production facilities and quality monitoring agencies in the country./.