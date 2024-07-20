Making news
Cuba announces state mourning in commemoration of Vietnam’s leader
A communique run by Granma, the daily of the Communist Party of Cuba, said the country will officially observe a mourning from 6 am of July 20 (local time) to midnight of July 21, while the state mourning will run for the whole of July 22.
During the state mourning, flags will be hoisted half-mast at all the public buildings and military offices
The Cuban leader expressed deep grief at the passing away of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who he called a beloved comrade and sincere friend of Cuba.
Also on July 19, the Cuban National Assembly observed a minute in commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Cuban media described Party General Nguyen Phu Trong as one of those who enthusiastically boost the fraternal and special relations and the mutual must between the Parties, National Assemblies, Governments, and peoples of the two countries.
The Party leader made official visits to Cuba in 2012 and 2018./.