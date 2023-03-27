Cruise ship brings more than 2,000 int’l visitors to Ha Long





The visitors explored a number of famous local tourist attractions such as the UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum, as well as the local culture and cuisine in Ha Long City before leaving for other destinations in the evening of the same day.

Since the beginning of March, this is the third time the cruise has brought European tourists to Ha Long. The return of high-class cruise ship shows a positive sign of the cruise passenger market in particular and international tourists in general.

In 2023, Quang Ninh’s tourism industry will continue to invest in new tourism products, attract high-quality human resources and organise promotional activities targeting sea cruise tourism which is one of the important sources of international visitors./.