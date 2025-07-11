Cross-border tourism, trade rebound at Huu Nghi int’l border gate

Passengers queue for handling immigration procedures at Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Cross-border tourism and trade through the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in northern Vietnam are showing a significant recovery, with passenger traffic rising by 16% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Statistics show that over 1.24 million people have completed immigration procedures at the border gate since January, including more than 430,000 with passports (up 5.8%) and over 810,000 with travel permits (up 22.5%). Most travellers are Chinese and Vietnamese citizens crossing for tourism, family visits, or business purposes.

From early July, the border has seen steady and orderly movement between 7 am and 8 pm daily. Despite the high traffic, operations remain smooth, with passengers following designated lanes and receiving timely assistance from border guards.

Chinese traveller Hou Zhidan, returning home via the land route after visiting Vietnam by air, praised the clean, efficient, and professional environment at the border.

He noted that the procedures were quick and the officers were both helpful and proactive.

A key factor driving growth is the launch of a two-day, one-night cross-border tour between Lang Son (Vietnam) and Pingxiang (China) in April 2025, operated under a travel permit scheme. The tour has attracted large numbers of visitors interested in shopping and exploring the culture of the border region.

The border guard force has expanded the use of digital technologies to ensure accuracy and security while reducing waiting times. Customs officers have also reinforced screening measures using specialised equipment, such as baggage scanners and drug detectors, at both entry and exit points.

Lieutenant Colonel Doan Duy Tien, head of the Huu Nghi International Border Guard Station, noted that Huu Nghi border gate is one of the busiest land border crossings in Vietnam, with frequent traffic surges. To manage the volume, the unit works closely with Chinese authorities and travel companies to pre-approve visas and coordinate passenger lists, shortening processing times for tour groups, Tien said./.