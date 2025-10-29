Making news
Cross-border e-commerce opens new door for Vietnamese exporters
The event, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), took place as part of the ongoing Autumn Fair 2025 in Dong Anh commune.
In his speech, Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu hailed the event as one of the major activities under the agency’s “Go Digital – Go Global” programme, designed to guide firms through digital upgrades and international expansion. The push focuses on embedding digital technology in every seam of production, marketing and sales, forging a trusted Vietnamese brand at home and abroad, and anchoring sustainable growth in innovation and digital partnerships.
Vietrade remains committed to accompanying businesses and teaming up with local and international players to widen the digital trade promotion network, train digital human resources, and create a smart export ecosystem, Phu said, adding that this aligns with the goal of national digital transformation and will help enhance the global competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.
In recent years, Vietnamese sellers have increased their online presence in key markets such as the US, China, the European Union, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. They are also exploring new opportunities in ASEAN, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia through cross-border e-commerce.
Bui Huy Hoang, Deputy Director of the Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said cross-border platforms bypass traditional trading models, letting exporters directly access importers and sell straight to end buyers, harvest instant feedback, and sharpen market analysis.
Hoang advised them to carefully select products suited to each target market and consumer segment. They also need to define their business model, whether B2B, B2C, B2B2C, or D2C, and channel funds accordingly.
Building a skilled e-commerce workforce, especially in cross-border operations, is essential. Stronger ties with e-commerce platforms in importing countries, he noted, can trim costs and deepen demand insight.
The seminar featured discussions on hot-button issues, including global digital trade trends, cross-border e-commerce prospects and pitfalls, linking producers with local buyers, and digital gateways for Vietnamese exporters.
Beyond expert presentations, a dedicated consultation space offered hands-on coaching on platform onboarding and details of the ministry’s digital-transformation support packages./.