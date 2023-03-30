Cross-border activities run smoothly at Huu Nghi border since China's reopening





Since the reopening of cross-border tourism on March 15, the border gate has seen the entrance and exit of about 1,000 people daily. Most of them are tourists and those who travel to seek jobs or visit relatives.

In the first two months of this year, it has completed immigration procedures for over 16,000 people. All immigration procedures there were done smoothly, ensuring compliance with regulations on medical quarantine conditions.



Major Tran Van Hung, deputy head of the Border Guard Station of the border gate, said that the station are well prepared for the increasing number of people who enter or leave Vietnam via the border gate.



Regarding cross-border trade activities, statistics from the Management Board of the Dong Dang - Lang Son border gate economic zone show that since February, about 500-600 vehicles carrying import and export goods have traversed through the border gate daily. Some days, the number reached 800.



Goods going through the border gate are mainly electronic components, machinery, household appliances, and agricultural products.



It is forecast that in the coming time, the flow of goods, people and vehicles through the border gate will increase, Hung said, adding that border guards made plans to direct vehicles and support customs clearance work to avoid traffic congestion at the border gate area./.