Criteria issued for evaluating effectiveness of science, technology, and digital transformation

Illustrative image (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The Prime Minister has issued a decision, introducing a set of criteria to evaluate the effectiveness of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in socio-economic development, which will be applied to state management agencies, and sector-specific authorities involved in these areas in Vietnam.

The set of criteria comprises 46 indicators divided into four main groups, serving as the basis for assessing the effectiveness of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in socio-economic development at the national level.

The criteria focus on evaluating issues related to human resources and investment in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; outcomes of research, technology transfer and application; economic, social, and environmental impacts; impacts on governance and public services; as well as overall impact assessment.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will coordinate with other ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, and provincial and municipal People’s Committees, in collecting information and data to calculate and assess the effectiveness of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in socio-economic development. Relevant reports will be submitted to the PM annually or on an ad hoc basis as required.

Based on their functions, responsibilities, and assignments under this decision, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, and provincial and municipal People’s Committees will submit the results to the Ministry of Science and Technology by April 15 each year./.