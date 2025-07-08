Making news
Creative products - new momentum for Hanoi tourism
Hanoi is entering a golden period for tourism growth, marked by increasing visitor numbers and improved travel experiences.
The city's new tourism products are not only drawing more visitors but also playing a key role in enhancing Hanoi’s global image as a premier destination.
At a recent conference on boosting the city’s tourism in 2025, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu highlighted the vast potential for expanding the city’s tourism products.
In the first half of 2025 alone, Hanoi welcomed over 15.55 million visitors, up nearly 12% year-on-year. Of these, 3.66 million were international arrivals, marking a strong increase of 21.8%.
Total tourism revenue was estimated to surpass 62 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD), a nearly 15% rise.
Hanoi has also received international accolades, including being named among TripAdvisor’s top three most popular destinations globally, one of Time Out’s top 100 cities, and in the top 25 emerging destinations.
However, Hieu noted that impressive statistics are not enough without rich, innovative tourism products.
“Hanoi cannot rely on familiar, traditional sites alone. We must innovate and diversify to provide deeper emotional experiences for travelers,” he stressed.
From now until the end of the year, Hanoi will launch a range of new tourism experiences focusing on three key themes - night tourism, creative spaces, and heritage immersion.
Highlights include the artistic performance “Echoes of the Tran Vu Bell” at Quan Thanh Temple, which blends spirituality with modern light art. Two new themed tours – “Southern Thang Long Heritage Trail” and “The Path of Learning” – will take visitors through ancient villages, pagodas, and landmarks tied to Hanoi’s educational and cultural history.
Other creative additions include the “Truc Bach Subsidy Street” and the “Tram Line No. 6,” nostalgic experiences designed in a youthful style, catering to the growing demand for meaningful “check-in” moments.
In Hanoi’s outskirts, ethnic and wellness tourism is also flourishing. A Dao herbal medicine village tour in Ba Vi, designed by the Captour Club, blends local heritage with health-focused travel.
“We’re not rewriting history, but finding new ways to tell it,” said club director Thai Thi Thanh Lan.
Expanding experiences
Hanoi’s 2025 tourism stimulus strategy stands out for expanding experiential spaces and strengthening regional linkages. The city is connecting with river-based routes along the Red and Duong rivers, linking to nearby provinces - ideal for travelers seeking traditional culture, craft villages, and folk arts.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Railways Corporation is preparing to launch the “Five City Gates” train on August 19. It will combine folk performances, local cuisine, and sightseeing aboard a moving “living museum,” offering an immersive journey through past and present.
A strategic digital communication campaign is also underway.
Hoang Quoc Hoa, Director of the city’s Tourism Information Centre, said Vietnam’s official tourism website vietnam.travel now ranks second in Southeast Asia for digital performance. E-ticket systems are being rolled out at key sites like the Temple of Literature and the Vietnam National Museum of History, alongside new promotional videos.
Dozens of cultural events will take place through the end of 2025, including a tourism festival at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a beverage festival (August 29–September 2), the Hanoi Autumn Festival (October 3–5), an Ao Dai festival in Son Tay, and a food and craft village fair on Trinh Cong Son Pedestrian Street.
Hanoi is also stepping up its international presence with plans to attend global events such as Osaka Expo (Japan), IFTM Top Resa (France), and ITB India (Mumbai), aiming to expand outreach and affirm its place as a world-class destination.
Private tourism businesses are joining the momentum. Hotels like Metropole, MGallery, and Thang Long Opera are offering heritage and culinary packages. Ho Tay Water Park has launched family-friendly combos, while Hanoi Tourist is promoting night tours, cycling routes, and city excursions.
The upcoming National Day holiday is expected to be a major tourism peak. According to Hieu, visitor numbers could rise by 30–40%, with online search volume increasing more than 44 times over the same period last year.
“Hanoi is not just a stopover - it should be a place worth lingering in, where every traveler can write their own emotional journey,” he said./.