CPV – URP ties serve as solid foundation for Vietnam – Russia relations: General Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam had a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, in Moscow on May 9 (local time) as part of his official visit to Russia.



Medvedev highlighted the significance of the Vietnamese Party leader’s trip, especially as the two nations are celebrating major historical milestones, including the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Russia diplomatic ties, stressing that the visit will help further deepen the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two Parties and countries.



The Russian leader congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements under the leadership of the CPV and General Secretary Lam, expressing his belief that Vietnam will continue to move forward firmly on the path of sustainable development, independence, and comprehensive and intensive integration.



Lam expressed his pleasure at attending the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War, paying an official visit to Russia, and meeting with his friends and comrades here.



He stressed that the victory of the Great Patriotic War contributed to the success of the August Revolution in 1945 that led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The commemoration of the victory's 80th anniversary is an occasion to honour contributions by the Soviet Union and progressive forces worldwide, and to remind younger generations of the sacrifices made by their forebears for peace and freedom.



The Vietnamese leader highly valued Russia’s dynamic development under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the URP, affirming that Vietnam always attaches great importance to strengthening and expanding its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



The cooperation between the CPV and the URP serves as a solid foundation for advancing bilateral ties across all fields, he affirmed.



The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure and remember the valuable support from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation today for Vietnam's struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national development efforts at present, he said, ading that amid rapid global changes, Vietnam places special importance on its traditional friendship with Russia and stands ready to work closely with the country to elevate their ties across key pillars, including politics, security – defence, energy, education – training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.



The two leaders agreed on several major directions for enhancing relations between the two Parties and countries. They affirmed their commitment to further consolidating political trust through high-level exchanges and close cooperation between the CPV and the URP, laying the cornerstone for long-term and sustainable relations. They also agreed to strengthen youth cooperation to uphold the traditional relations between the two Parties and peoples.



Lam and Medvedev discussed ways to strengthen the countries' cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration, including defence, security, oil and gas, economy – trade, science – technology, transport infrastructure, aviation, space, artificial intelligence, education – training, cybersecurity, culture, and tourism.



They also had an in-depth discussion on regional and international issues of common concern, agreeing to intensify coordination at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, and others.



Lam took the occasion to invite Medvedev to visit Vietnam again in the near future./.