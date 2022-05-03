COVID-19: Vietnam reports 3,717 new cases on May 2

Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 761 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 185 and Yen Bai with 176.



The national tally reached 10,656,649.



A total of 1,090 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on May 2, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,265,456.



Just two death were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,044, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.



By May 1, the country had injected 214,991,119 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.