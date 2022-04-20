COVID-19: More than 13,200 new infections confirmed

In Hanoi, 1,039 new infections were detected, with the capital still having the most cases nationwide.



It was followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho and Bac Giang, with 880 and 586 cases, respectively.



The national tally has now reached 10,502,590 since the pandemic began.



As many as 2,540 patients were given the all-clear on the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,068,234 so far.



There are currently 896 patients in serious conditions.



Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 42,982, or 0.4 percent of the total caseload.



The country has administered 210,107,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including more than 192.76 million for adults, more than 17.25 million for those aged 12-17, and 88.820 for children aged 5 to 11./.