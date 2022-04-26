COVID-19: Additional 7,417 cases recorded on April 25

The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 941 cases, followed by Phu Tho province with 493 cases and Quang Ninh province with 411 cases.



Besides, the northern province of Bac Giang added 853 COVID-19 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.



The country’s total caseload has now reached 10,571,772.



The same day, 6,685 patients were declared to fully recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,092,760.



Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 43,021 after seven fatalities were announced on April 25.



The country has so far administered 212,600,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.